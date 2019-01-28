"He's a great quarterback," Donald said Monday night, Jan. 28, at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night. "But just like anyone else, you put pressure on him and just like anybody else, it will be a tough day for him."

Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks this season and has 59.5 in five overall campaigns.

He figures if the secondary can hold coverage, then he and his linemates can let loose.

"Just not let him get comfortable," Donald said.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sees Donald as the key to Los Angeles' defensive success. For good reason.

"He's the best defensive player in the league," Phillips said. "He'll be Defensive Player of the Year. That's two years in a row.

"That tells you what kind of player he is."

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows slowing down Brady isn't the easiest thing to do.

"It's a great task for us," Suh said. "I'm excited about it. I look forward to it. First and foremost, we need to shut down the run. ... Until we take care of that, we won't have the opportunity to take care of Tom."

Brady said the Rams pose a big challenge and pointed at cornerback Aqib Talib -- his former teammate -- and the star-studded line.

"They have a great defense," Brady said. "They have the best D-line in the league. I have my work cut out for me."

While the Rams are focused on slowing Brady, they also know the play of their own quarterback will be significant.

Jared Goff is on the big stage for the first time, but coach Sean McVay feels the 24-year-old will be able to deal with the multitude of things he will face during Super Bowl week.

"He's unfazed, good or bad," McVay said. "I think his ability to handle success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence that you want from your quarterback."

Patriots' Gronkowski on retirement: 'I don't know'

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Monday he doesn't know if Super Bowl LIII will be his last NFL game.

Asked at Super Bowl Media Night if he's considering retirement after this season, Gronkowski responded, "Oh... I don't know. I don't know."

"I'm thinking all -- how to get myself to go full-go in the game, just working on that."

Gronkowski reiterated that he's not thinking about the possibility one way or another yet, with his focus remaining on the Super Bowl. He plan to ponder the question two weeks after Sunday's game.

"As of right now, that's one of the last things I'm thinking about," Gronkowski said, calling it a "tricky question" as to whether he wants to keep playing. "I love playing the game. ... A few weeks down the road, you relax, you get some down time, enjoyment time and you just see where you want to go with it."

Reports have said the 29-year-old tight end will strongly consider retirement this offseason, perhaps to become an actor or get into wrestling.

New England's coach, Bill Belichick, was predictably evasive when asked about the possibility of his own retirement.

"I'm focused on this game," Belichick said. "That's what I'm going to focus on."

Belichick, who turns 67 in April, was also asked about planning for an inevitable future without Tom Brady, who at 41 said over the weekend there's "zero" chance he'll retire following Sunday's game. But the coach again offered little insight.

"You always have to plan ahead for your football team," Belichick said. "Right now we're totally focused on this game."

"I'm not going to worry about next year until at least Monday," he added with a rare laugh

Rams CB Robey-Coleman backpedals on Brady dig

A cornerback is only as good as his backpedal, and Los Angeles Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman's was going in reverse on Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night.

Robey-Coleman said his perceived insult of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not that at all.

"I was asked a question about when I was in Buffalo," Robey-Coleman said Monday. "The only thing I said was his age. I never said anything about he's too old. ... His age is the only thing that's changed from there to here. His skills, his arm is still strong. He's still the GOAT. He's still a legend."

Robey-Coleman might have already done the damage with his comments published this week.

"Age has definitely taken a toll," Robey-Coleman was quoted as telling Bleacher Report. "For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much.

"Whatever he was doing -- because of his age and all that -- he's not doing as much of that anymore. He's still doing the same things; he's just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it's not the sharpest. But it still gets done."