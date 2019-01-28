Super Bowl coaches Belichick, McVay are texting pals

McVay said he has gotten to know Belichick after talking to him at the NFL combine last spring.

"He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening," McVay told Peter King of NBCSports.com.

"This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, 'Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations--keep it rolling.'

"For him to even take the time to say congrats, it's pretty cool. That's one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I'm still young, still figuring it out. That stuff's been really helpful to me."

McVay, who turned 33 last week, is the youngest head coach in the NFL and will be the youngest head coach ever in a Super Bowl. Belichick, 66, is going for his sixth Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots since 2001. He will be trying to become the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Despite being at vastly different points in their careers, Belichick and McVay have found mutual respect.

"I have a ton of respect for Sean," Belichick said on a conference call with reporters last week.

"He's done a great job in the two years he's been with the Rams. His teams have performed at an extremely high level. They're very consistent; they're well coached. He has a great scheme. The players execute it on a consistent basis at a very high level.

"He's got a great coaching staff on offense, defense and special teams. They're good in every area. Coach McVay has done a tremendous job. He's got a great team. They're going to be very hard to beat."

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday in Atlanta.