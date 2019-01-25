The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams' 26-23 overtime victory last Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.

New Orleans had the ball on the Los Angeles 13-yard line with under two minutes to play when quarterback Drew Brees threw a third-down pass toward Tommylee Lewis near the right sideline. Robey-Coleman came over and obliterated Lewis with a vicious hit just before the ball arrived.

The pass was incomplete and the Saints were irate that a penalty wasn't called.

"I don't know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call," Saints coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. "That's a tough one to swallow."

Payton also said he spoke by phone with NFL head of officials Alberto Riveron, who confirmed the blown call.

The NFL has yet to formally address the play, which is upsetting to players and fans of the club.

New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday.

"We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people," Watson wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere.

"From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting."