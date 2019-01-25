Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season

Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).

Vinatieri, who turned 46 in December, ended the season with 2,598 career points. Born in Yankton, S.D., he grew up in Rapid City played at South Dakota State.

His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career -- a 23-yard attempt -- in the loss.

George Blanda played 26 professional seasons until the age of 48.