New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots' mascot -- meant in good fun -- at the Pro Bowl in Orlando put the person inside the costume in the hospital.

"He [Pat Patriot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, 'You know what? Let me go tackle him,'" Adams told ESPN on Thursday. "I didn't hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard.

"I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day, we were out here just having fun, and it wasn't nothing intentional to try to hurt the guy."

A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is "sore."

Adams also spoke briefly about the incident on camera in a separate interview with ESPN on Thursday.

"They're not happy with me right now," he said of the league. "The NFL is calling my phone, blowing me up, saying that I put him in the hospital. So I've got to go check on him, make sure he's OK."

At the end of the interview, Adams added, "But, do I regret it?" before yelling, "No!"



This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all! pic.twitter.com/q0WAbDfrpL— Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

Adams posted a video of the tackle Wednesday on Twitter, along with a caption: "This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y'all!"

The video shows him giving autographs to fans before saying, "I'm gonna go knock this mascot out." Adams then runs toward the mascot, who turns to face him just as Adams jumps up and hits him high, knocking him off his feet and landing on him on the turf. As fans cheer and then boo, the mascot rolls over on his stomach, and Adams begins walking away as the video ends.

Pat Patriot's official Twitter account tweeted in response to the video on Wednesday evening, writing "Hate us cause they ain't us."

Adams, 23, reached his first Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was the Jets' first-round pick in 2017, going No. 6 overall.