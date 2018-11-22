Cooper, Cowboys run away from Redskins

Prescott and Cooper connected for touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the third quarter -- scores of 40 and 90 yards -- to blow the game open for the Cowboys (6-5).

Trailing 31-20 in the fourth quarter, the Redskins (6-5) stuffed Ezekiel Elliott on a fourth-and-inches try with 5:27 left to get the ball back at their own 32. However, safety Antwaun Woods came up with the Cowboys' third interception of Washington quarterback Colt McCoy four plays later.

After another stop, the Redskins drove inside the Cowboys 15 but settled for a 31-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal with 1:13 left in the game.

Cooper had eight catches for 180 yards and the two touchdowns. Prescott, under siege in the first half when he was sacked four times and hit 10 times, was rarely pressured in the second half. He finished 22 of 31 and rushed six times for 18 yards.

Elliott added 143 total yards, including his 18th career 100-yard rushing game and NFL-best sixth this season.

Dallas went up 24-13 on the 90-yard score on an in-cutting route from left to right. Prescott hit Cooper on the numbers between three Washington defenders. Cooper did the rest, running away from the Redskins' secondary down the left sideline for the final 75 yards.

To further deflate Washington, Demarcus Lawrence intercepted McCoy a few plays later and the avalanche of momentum fell on Dallas' side. Prescott capped the ensuing drive, twice evading a sack -- one attempt by Jonathan Allen and the other by Preston Smith -- to score on a 5-yard run on a broken play.

Elliott lifted Prescott into the oversized, red Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone to celebrate the TD, and the Cowboys led 31-13.

McCoy was intercepted three times and sacked three times. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards in his first week as starter since Alex Smith sustained a broken leg.

Running back Kapri Bibbs punched in a 1-yard touchdown over center with 11:43 left in the game, and the Redskins opted for an extra point to trail 31-20.

The Cowboys reclaimed the lead midway through the third quarter on a third-and-2 play-action pass from Prescott to Cooper, who made his third third-down reception of the game and sprinted 40 yards to paydirt. Dallas went up 17-13 on the score.

Washington claimed its first lead with 9:02 left in the third quarter. McCoy threw a 10-yard TD pass to slot receiver Trey Quinn, who set up to score with a 30-yard punt return.

Elliott gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead by capping the opening drive of the game with a 16-yard touchdown run. After depositing six on the scoreboard, Elliott stuffed $21 -- matching his uniform number -- in the kettle.

Vernon Davis pulled the Redskins even at 7, hauling in a 53-yard touchdown pass from McCoy with 7:04 left in the second quarter.