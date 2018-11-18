“For me, I can’t even remember the Gophers ever having it,” said Gophers senior linebacker Blake Cashman, from Eden Prairie, Minn., who was 7 years old in 2003.

In addition to playing for a coveted rivalry trophy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the Gophers need a victory to secure bowl eligibility for the first time in coach P.J. Fleck’s two seasons at Minnesota.

And that certainly is possible considering Badgers’ blemishes. A trendy preseason pick to make the College Football Playoff, Wisconsin started the season ranked fourth in the nation only to suffer four defeats — the most in any of Badgers coach Paul Chryst’s four seasons in Madison.

Since 1994, the Gophers (5-6, 2-6) have never beaten Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) when the Badgers enter the game with a winning percentage of .700 or greater. The U is 0-15 in those games, including the past nine.

But when Wisconsin has a winning percentage less than .700, the Gophers are 3-6. A poor record, but when the Badgers are relatively down, Minnesota has snagged a few victories.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Badgers have won at a .636 clip this season. And it is only that high because Wisconsin pulled off a 14-point comeback in the final six minutes of Saturday’s game against Purdue. The Badgers eventually beat the Boilermakers 47-44 in triple overtime.

Wisconsin’s struggles start with quarterback Alex Hornibrook (concussion) missing three of four games, including against Purdue. In his past three games, he has thrown six interceptions, and he has passed for more than 200 yards just twice in eight games this year.

Jack Coan has made three starts in place of Hornibrook, and he produced his best numbers of the season against the Boilermakers: 160 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Also hurting the offense is the the absence of expected go-to receiver Quintez Cephus, who hasn’t played this year as he faces charges of sexual assault.

A big part of Badgers being 5-3 in the Big Ten is because of their offensive line and workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor. The Heisman Trophy candidate set a career high of 321 rushing yards against the Boilermakers. On the season, he has 1,869 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But the Badgers defense has been hit by injuries, contributing to this being a rare season when Wisconsin hasn’t been among the top teams in the Big Ten. Since Minnesota’s last win over Wisconsin in 2003, Wisconsin has had a winning percentage greater than .700 in all but one game against the Gophers.

The exception was in 2008 when the Badgers were 5-5, and Minnesota was pouncing, leading 24-17 near the end of the third quarter. The Gophers then gave up 18 unanswered points, including two safeties, to lose 35-32 in Madison.

If the Gophers are going to pull off the upset in Madison, they must win the turnover margin, continue their resurgent defensive outings while rejuvenating an offense that didn’t do much Saturday against Northwestern.

Minnesota had three giveaways to Northwestern’s zero in the Wildcats’ 24-14 victory. On the season, Minnesota is tied for 121st in the nation at minus-9 in turnover margin.

Before Saturday’s game, Minnesota’s offense was surging, averaging 33 points and 452 yards over the past month. But against Northwestern, Minnesota was held to 306 yards and only reached 14 points late in the fourth quarter.

In his two weeks on the job, interim defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has helped turn in the Gophers’ two lowest yardage and point totals of the season — Purdue’s 233 yards and 10 points, and Northwestern’s 325 yards and 24 points.

For the Gophers, much is on the line in the regular-season finale.

“I will definitely sleep better at night knowing I went out my senior year with the Axe,” Cashman said, “but then also getting bowl eligibility.”