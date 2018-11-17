Membership of this elite group includes five members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including defensive legends Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White and former Vikings star Chris Doleman. Several more aren’t yet eligible for the hall of fame but are good bets for induction.

One of those waiting is Jared Allen, who had 22 sacks for the Vikings in 2011, tied for the second-highest total in NFL history. He said he’d like to see Hunter — who has 11 1/2 sacks in his first nine games — join the 20-sack gang.

“I would welcome him to the club,” said Allen, a defensive end whose 12 years in the NFL included six (2008-13) in Minnesota. “I really like watching that kid rush the passer.”

Hunter is on pace to finish the season with 20 1/2 sacks. Talk of Hunter getting to 20 has ramped up since he sacked Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford 3 1/2 times in a 24-9 victory on Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Sunday night’s game at Chicago will be Minnesota’s first since then.

“Do I think he can get to 20?” said Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. “I have no doubt in my mind that he can break the sack record.”

That mark is held by hall of famer Michael Strahan, who had 22 1/2 for the New York Giants in 2001.

Strahan broke the record of 22 set by Mark Gastineau of the New York Jets in 1984. Gastineau was known for an outrageous sack dance, which he eventually had to tone down because of penalties and fines.

That’s hardly the imagine, though, that Hunter has.

“He is a guy that doesn’t think he is a superstar,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “He thinks he is one of the guys.’’

So, it’s no surprise that Hunter shrugs off talk of a 20-sack season.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “If you look at stuff like that, you get distracted.”

Nevertheless, Hunter does know about some 20-sack stars in NFL history. Hunter said he has “watched Strahan do what he did.” He remembers Allen’s big 2011 season, and has met him a few times.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Hunter met Doleman in February 2017 at an NFL Players Association event in Los Cabos, Mexico. The defensive end had 21 sacks for the Vikings in 1989.

“He’s all over the wall in our room,” Hunter said of pictures of Doleman at the TCO Performance Center. “My position coach (Andre Patterson) coached him and he always tells me how he rushed with the Doleman slap and stuff life that.”

Doleman played for the Vikings from 1985-93 and in 1999, when Patterson was in his first Vikings stint. He is fifth in NFL history with 150 1/2 sacks.

In his fourth season, Hunter, 24, has become Minnesota’s undisputed top pass rusher. He had a career-high 12 1/2 in 2016 before slipping to seven last season. The Vikings still signed Hunter to a five-year, $72 million contract extension last July, and he has rewarded their faith in him.

“He’s a sack monster,” said Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

“That kid is a legit talent,” Allen said. “He’s got great technique. He’s long and powerful and he’s proving to be consistent this season. Hopefully, he can continue the pace.

“Sometimes sacks are like a golf game, with the front nine and the back nine. You can start out hot and sometimes you fizzle out a little bit. Hopefully, he can maintain that pace and keep getting them.”

That’s what Allen did in 2011, when he tied Gastineau for the second-most sacks in a season and finished just a half sack behind Strahan for the NFL record (Kansas City’s Justin Houston in 2014 also reached 22 sacks).

“I still joke with (Green Bay quarterback) Aaron Rodgers that I should have gotten the record,” said Allen, 11th in NFL history with 136 sacks. “On the Monday night game at Green Bay (on Nov. 14, 2011), I had two sacks of him. But on Wednesday they took one away from me, saying it was a team sack because he muffed it.”

Allen was in position to break Strahan’s record in the season finale against Chicago at the Metrodome. He entered the game with 18 1/2 sacks but picked up 3 1/2 on Bears quarterback Josh McCown by the 5:27 mark of the the third quarter.

“I had some opportunities, but on one I slipped, and there were two times that I hit McCown when he was outside the pocket just as he released the ball,” Allen said.

Still, Allen was pleased to get to 20 for the only time in his NFL career. He never had more than 15 1/2 in any other season.

“It’s very hard to get to 20 sacks,” Allen said. “The difference between years in which I had 12, 13, 14, 15 sacks between 22 is I just didn’t miss.”

When the math shakes out, Doleman, like Allen, is hoping it will translate into Hunter becoming a member of the 20-sack club.

“He’s off to a fast start,” Doleman said. “If he calls me, I’ll tell him what it takes to get there.”