St. Thomas hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game this season, has shut out its opponent five times and has defeated its opponents by an average of 35.45 points.

It’s safe to say the road won’t be easy for the Bemidji boys, but BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said they’re up for the challenge.

“As difficult a task as it looks, we’re down to the final four. It should look difficult,” he said. “There’s four teams that are all very qualified to be state champs, so you don’t want to waste your opportunity. You don’t want to look back on this game and go, ‘God, if only I had…,’ so let’s lay it all out there. Let’s see what happens, let’s have some fun with this thing. And if we get to the state championship, great, we’ll worry about that then. But let’s play our best football right now.”

Both the Lumberjacks and Cadets have had turnaround seasons after finishing 4-6 and 6-5, respectively, last season. Bemidji defeated Moorhead (40-21) and Brainerd (25-22) in the Section 8 tournament before topping Cambridge-Isanti (51-15) in the state quarterfinals, while STA beat Apple Valley (47-0) and Hastings (41-6) before a 35-14 state quarterfinal victory over Tartan.

“I don’t know that we do anything differently,” Hendricks said of facing the powerhouse Cadets. “We have to be who we are, and obviously we have to take advantage of every opportunity we get to score. Nothing has changed from the standpoint of what our goals and aspirations are. Our goal is to be physical at the line of scrimmage and to win the turnover battle. If we can win field position with special teams and defense, that’s going to be huge for us.”

Part of the reason for the Cadets’ success this year was the hiring of a new head coach, Dan O’Brien, who was the same coach that Hendricks took over for when he was hired to coach Bemidji in 1995.

“I took over the keys from him,” Hendricks said. “When I first came here, he was the head coach here and had quit and went back to the cities.”

Between then and now, O’Brien worked as head coach and athletic director at both Concordia-St. Paul and Hamline, as well as an assistant coach under Tracy Claeys and an associate athletic director for Jerry Kill at the University of Minnesota.

In preparing for O’Brien’s rejuvenated Cadets, senior linebacker Nick Mutchler said the Jacks are ready for the task.

“Every day we bring everything we’ve got,” he said. “We’re just focused on doing our job, playing fast and playing physical.

“I’ve been playing with these guys since fifth grade. I know everybody. I’m friends with everybody. We’re all really close and we trust each other like brothers. That’s what makes us a good team.”

On what it would mean to earn a win and a trip to the championship next week against Owatonna, Hendricks said, “I haven’t really given it much thought, because really all I expect from these kids is to go out and play their best football.

“If they come out and play their best football, we’re going to be happy with the results. Win or lose, we’re going to be proud of these kids and what they’ve already accomplished. If they get to the state championship, great, that’ll mean they deserved it.”

A large contingent of Bemidji fans is expected to make the trip to U.S. Bank Stadium for today’s contest, but those unable to attend can watch the game on prepspotlight.tv and listen on 104.5 FM. For live Pioneer coverage, follow @Ryan_Petter on Twitter.