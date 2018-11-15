FOOTBALL: Bieberdorf to play in Minnesota Football Showcase

The game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 15, at U.S. Bank Stadium, is part of the Minnesota Football Showcase, which begins Wednesday, Dec. 12.

For the game, the player pool is split into North and South teams, and Bieberdorf will play for the North.

Going into the state semifinal game against St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, Nov. 17, the senior wide receiver/defensive back boasts 1,049 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns on 52 catches on offense and has racked up six interceptions on defense.

The North coaches include Section 8-5A’s Kevin Feeney out of Moorhead and Mike Labine of Detroit Lakes.

Joining Bieberdorf on the North roster are three players the Lumberjacks have played against this season, including Sauk Rapids-Rice senior wide receiver Braden Tretter, Cambridge-Isanti senior offensive lineman Brandon Westberg and Big Lake senior defensive end DeVonne Harris.

St. Thomas Academy senior offensive lineman Jason Samec is set to suit up for the South.