Father and daughter Billy and Caylyn Binkley making mark at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI — Billy and Caylyn Binkley of Puposky started their racing careers in 2021. Caylyn is 18 years old and raced in the Wissota Hornet class her first two years. This year, she moved up to the Wissota Pure Stock class.

Her father, Billy, has raced in the Wissota Pure Stock class all three years, and this year, he recently debuted in the Wissota Midwest Modified class as well. Caylyn remembers her first big win on August 14, 2022, when she won the feature at Bemidji Speedway. Interesting fact: Billy and Caylyn both won their first heat on the same night.

Billy was named Rookie of the Year in his first year racing in 2021 and placed seventh his first year in season points. Caylyn placed third in her first year of racing and fifth last year. Currently, they are both standing sixth in points in the Wissota Pure Stocks.

Caylyn says her future plans are to attend Northwest Technical College for nursing.

The Binkleys can be seen every Sunday at Bemidji Speedway, with the green flag waving at 5:30 p.m. each week this summer.