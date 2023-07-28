Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Father and daughter Billy and Caylyn Binkley making mark at Bemidji Speedway

Father-daughter duo Billy and Caylyn Binkley of Puposky started their racing careers in 2021 and have racked up a number of accomplishments between them.

IMG_6600 (2).JPG
Father and daughter race team Billy and Caylyn Binkley are making waves at Bemidji Speedway.
Contributed
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
July 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM

BEMIDJI — Billy and Caylyn Binkley of Puposky started their racing careers in 2021. Caylyn is 18 years old and raced in the Wissota Hornet class her first two years. This year, she moved up to the Wissota Pure Stock class.

Her father, Billy, has raced in the Wissota Pure Stock class all three years, and this year, he recently debuted in the Wissota Midwest Modified class as well. Caylyn remembers her first big win on August 14, 2022, when she won the feature at Bemidji Speedway. Interesting fact: Billy and Caylyn both won their first heat on the same night.

Billy was named Rookie of the Year in his first year racing in 2021 and placed seventh his first year in season points. Caylyn placed third in her first year of racing and fifth last year. Currently, they are both standing sixth in points in the Wissota Pure Stocks.

Caylyn says her future plans are to attend Northwest Technical College for nursing.

The Binkleys can be seen every Sunday at Bemidji Speedway, with the green flag waving at 5:30 p.m. each week this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-THURS Anna Eckmann.jpg
Sports
Anna Eckmann playing with 'nothing to lose' heading into Birchmont semifinal
3h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072923.S.BP.BLUEOXBASE First pitch.jpg
Sports
Bemidji Blue Ox welcome in families, community for extra-inning Family Night
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONT Josh Bergrud.jpg
Sports
Upsets flood Wednesday rounds of match play at the Birchmont
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080622.N.BP.TACOFEST - 12.jpg
Local
Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2
13h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_1410.jpg
Community
In Country Motorcycle Club serves meals to service members
12h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_3398.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley