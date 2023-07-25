Familiar faces lead the way through Monday’s Birchmont qualifiers

BEMIDJI – The buzz around the clubhouse on the first day of the 99th Birchmont Golf Tournament is palpable.

Newcomers take the unfamiliar walk through the Bemidji Town and Country Club parking lot that leads them up the cart path. They end up at a tent sandwiched between a practice green and the first tee box, then check in with The Birchmont staff and wait for their tee time.

For the veterans, it’s an anticipated and familiar routine.

Monday’s qualifying rounds are in the books, and many Birchmont veterans found themselves at the top of their respective leaderboards.

Adam Van Raden is a year removed from his runner-up finish in the men’s competition. His 2022 second-place finish didn’t deter him from notching the top qualifying round on Monday, finishing with a 6-under-par 66. Jon DuToit claimed second place at 5-under par.

Golfers shake hands after their round on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A pair of Bemidji State men’s golfers are tied for third place. Rylin Petry and Caden Lick both finished 3-under-par. Landon Miller is also tied for third after carding a 69.

Nick Schaefer, Jack Olson, Alex Skarperud and Ryan Engel are tied for sixth place at 2-under. Seven players are tied for 10th, including recent Bemidji High School graduate Nick Yavarow.

Men’s qualifying times resume at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24. The top 32 golfers will qualify for the championship division.

Tory Johnson is the lone men’s executive player under par after 18 holes. He carded a 1-under 71 to kick off the first of two qualifying rounds. Mark Hylden sits at an even 72. Jason Kujanson holds sole possession of third at 2-over-par, while Joe Burgess and Steve Well found out of the top five at 3-over-par.

Executive players resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The top 16 players will qualify for the championship division.

Rick Passolt and David Adams tied for the top spot in the men’s senior division at 2-over-par. They will tee off with Dale Finck, who finished 4-over-par, and Jeff Wiltse, the defending senior champion.

Pete Passolt lines up a putt on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Curt Howard and Trent Wilcox shared the fourth-best score at 5-over-par. Robert Bye and Todd Daniels carded 6-over-par scores of 78.

Senior players will resume at 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday. The top 16 players will qualify for the championship division.

Two match play brackets are set after Monday. Bemidji’s Jackson Fogelson and Caden Boschee tied for first in the junior 10-12 qualifier. Both players shot even par in the nine-hole round. Brayson Boschee finished in third place at 4-over-par. Axel Burlingame and Owen Grand tied for fourth at 6-over-par.

The junior 13-17 division played an 18-hole qualifier. Masen Nowacki finished 1-under-par, clearing Carter White by two strokes. Preston Miller finished in third place at 2-over-par. Kolby Koerner and Logan Motzko each tied for fourth at 4-over-par.

Carter White follows through on his swing on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The 10-12 division begins match play at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The 13-17 division kicks off its head-to-head matchups at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit thebirchmont.com. Weeklong Birchmont coverage can be found at www.bemidjipioneer.com .

Golfers shake hands after their round on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament schedule

Monday: Qualifying rounds for the men’s, men’s senior, men’s executive and junior divisions.

Tuesday: Qualifying rounds for the women’s and masters divisions; second round of qualifying for men’s, men’s senior and men’s executive divisions; match play begins for junior 10-12 division.

Wednesday: Match play begins for all championship divisions. (Men’s letter flights, men’s executive regular and junior 10-12 divisions do not play.)

Thursday: Match play continues for all championship divisions. (women’s regular, masters regular and junior flights do not play.)

Friday: Match play continues for all divisions. (Junior champ and first flights do not play.)

Saturday: Match play finals for all divisions.

The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament started on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Keller Anderson tees off on hole No. 18 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Junior division golfers make their way to the next hole during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer