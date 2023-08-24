Doyle, Brooke and Blake Erickson contending in multiple classes at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI — One of the mainstays of race families at Bemidji Speedway is the Erickson family from Bagley. Doyle Erickson started racing in 1995 and has raced Wissota Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Modifieds and Late Models. He has accumulated six track championships and was the NOPA National Champion in 2002. He is close to winning his 100th feature, an incredible feat.

His daughter Brooke Erickson is in her second year of racing in the Wissota Mod Four class. She is 16 years old and will be a junior this fall in high school. She believes she will stay in the Mod Four class for a few years.

Another member of the Erickson family is son Blake Erickson. Blake is racing in the Wissota Mod Four class alongside Brooke. Blake is currently in first place in the class; Brooke is in seventh place. Doyle is currently in second place, just two points behind current point leader Brennan Schmidt with just two races remaining.

The Ericksons will be racing on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend on Track Championship Weekend. Track champions will be crowned in all classes. Races start at 5:30 p.m.