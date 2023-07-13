Devyn and Deryk Weleski have family ties to racing

BEMIDJI – Devyn and Deryk Weleski have been around racing most of their lives. It’s become a family thing.

Their dad, Robert, started racing around 1990 and competed for about nine years, winning three track championships at Rocket Speedway and Greenbush Race Park. Devyn and Deryk were young but had the itch to race.

Both boys started racing in 2017. Deryk picked up his dad’s racing No. 39 number for his own car. Devyn started with No. 11, but when he changed to a new class changed his number to No. 13.

Devyn started out in the Wissota Hornet class, then moved up to the Wissota Pure Stock class. Finally, he jumped to the Wissota Midwest Modified class he currently races in. Devyn was third in points in 2022 at Bemidji Speedway and was voted “Most Improved.” His future goals are to share his racing skills with his son Dayton. Devyn picked up two feature wins this summer, including the “Babe’s Border Battle” on June 11, 2023.

Deryk has raced strictly in the Wissota Pure Stock class but said at some point he would like to move up to either the Wissota Street or Wissota Midwest Modified class. A memorable moment for Deryk was winning his first-ever feature on July 11 at the Bemidji Speedway.

In 2022, Deryk finished ninth in national points and was Track Champion at Greenbush Race Park. He finished fifth in points in Bemidji last summer. Currently, he is fourth in points at the Bemidji Speedway.