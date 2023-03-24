CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship

BEMIDJI — Supporters of the local curlers lined up for a chili dinner on Tuesday night at the Bemidji Curling Club. Behind the counter were four girls raising money for a trip to Boston.

Team Berg — Raelynn Trask, Brooklyn Saiger, Damaris Olson and Gracia Berg — qualified for the U21 National Curling Championships in Wayland, Mass., April 3-8. Eight of the best curling teams in the United States will compete for a spot in the World Championship event in Finland. Representing the Bemidji Curling Club, Team Berg won the Minnesota qualifier, beating 11 other teams for a place in the national competition in Blaine March 10-12.

“The possibility has gotten to be real good for these girls,” said Kent Bahr, Team Berg’s coach. “We’ve played against many of the teams that will be at nationals. On any given day, the eight teams that will be there can come out on top. We’re on the cusp of doing that.”

Trask, Saiger and Berg were part of the group that qualified for the U18 National Championship in Lafayette, Colo., in January. Team Berg participated in a handful of qualifier events this year, winning two of them to punch their tickets to national competitions.

“It’s still intimidating seeing the other curlers at these national qualifiers,” Trask said. “They’re out there doing triple takeouts and I wish I could do that. But you don’t have to. You can be good at other things, and maybe they’re sitting there saying the same things about you.”

Qualifiers aren’t your ordinary bonspiel. The pressure ramps up, demanding the best curlers perform at their highest level. Trask noted the experience of competing in various qualifying events helped prepare Team Berg for their first-place finish in Blaine.

“It’s actually really loud. We can’t hear anything,” she said of the qualifier. “It’s so intense when you’re out there. Everybody is screaming. Everybody is working their hardest. There isn’t a lot of laughing. It’s your shot to make it to nationals and everybody is pretty dialed in.”

Saiger and Trask called the U18 National Championships a “learning experience.” Team Berg went 3-2, missing the knockout round and falling short of medal contention. Despite walking away empty-handed, the Bemidji High School juniors feel more prepared to handle the weight of big moments.

“We’ve definitely taken a lot of our time and put it towards practicing every day after school and on the weekends,” Saiger said. “We try to get into any bonspiel we can. There’s lots of hard work that goes into it with our coach.”

Becoming national contenders

Saiger and Trask didn’t always see themselves traveling beyond Bemidji for championship curling competitions.

“We joined in middle school kind of as a joke,” Trask said. “It was a community education program and we joined it because it was something to do, but we definitely didn’t take it that seriously. Now we’re going around the country for curling. I wake up and go to bed thinking about curling.”

Like any sport, commitment is the key to longevity. Saiger said she finds time to practice curling regularly despite a year-round volleyball schedule, and Olson no longer lives in Bemidji after moving to Fargo. Bahr is impressed with the sacrifices all four girls have made to get to this point.

“I’ve always said that if you want to work at it, and if you live in Bemidji, the best opportunity you have to travel for a sport is with curling,” Bahr said. “I’ve had various teams throughout the years that have worked and worked and worked.

“I tell them that practice doesn’t make perfect, but perfect practice makes perfect. You can get pretty good practicing the wrong way, but if you commit to doing it right, you can be great. This team has gotten to be great.”

Bahr has 51 years of curling experience. He started playing in ninth grade before teaching his son how to curl. It led to three gold and two silver medals in various competitions. Bahr has coached 1,400 curlers in five decades, including the Team Berg girls.

“They’re throwing a lot of rocks and that’s reflective in their play,” Bahr said. “At the level we’re at now, so are all the other teams. Like I said, all eight of those teams (at nationals) have that potential. They all have the ability to win. When you get to that national level, it ramps up a lot.”

All bets are off on the national stage. Team Berg defeated the eventual winner of the U18 championships in the Minnesota qualifier, further exemplifying the parity of the top-tier teams.

Team Berg will play in seven round-robin matches. Bahr believes a 4-3 record might be enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

“Staying loose in that kind of competition is important,” he said. “Some teams kind of over-stress themselves. … If they can keep loose and enjoy the process, they’re going to be more successful. They need to have confidence when they get to that point. The one that starts getting down on themselves, or the team that gets down on each other, will have a long week.”

Saiger echoed Bahr’s sentiment about needing mental fortitude.

“Stay positive through the missed shots,” she said on what it takes to win a National Championship. “Even if we lose a game (in pool play), we have what it takes to come back. We need to have a good attitude because it’s such a mental game. ... There’s a lot of excitement building up. We’re all looking forward to it and I think that makes coming to practice a lot of fun.”

Bahr called the Team Berg girls “coachable.” Paired with their dedication to becoming a gold medal team, their future likely holds more BCC chili dinner fundraisers.

“I’m really proud of these girls and their commitment to being great,” Bahr said. “Other kids are willing to put in the time, but they aren’t willing to be coached. When it comes to competing at this level, those kids aren’t there, and these girls are. That’s what separates them.”

Spectators can follow along on the CurlingZone website and watch Team Berg on the Berg Curling Facebook page.