Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel draws participants from 40 teams to Bemidji
The Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel welcomed in 40 teams, of which 29 were from out of town. The Bemidji Curling Club believes the weekend event to be the largest junior curling bonspiel in the nation.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Curling Club hosted its Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel for kids on Saturday and Sunday in Bemidji.
The event welcomed in 40 teams, of which 29 were from out of town. The BCC believes the event to be the largest junior curling bonspiel in the nation.
ADVERTISEMENT