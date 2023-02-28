99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel draws participants from 40 teams to Bemidji

The Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel welcomed in 40 teams, of which 29 were from out of town. The Bemidji Curling Club believes the weekend event to be the largest junior curling bonspiel in the nation.

030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 7.jpg
A member of the Sliding Stones team prepares to release a stone during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 28, 2023 02:57 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Curling Club hosted its Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel for kids on Saturday and Sunday in Bemidji.

The event welcomed in 40 teams, of which 29 were from out of town. The BCC believes the event to be the largest junior curling bonspiel in the nation.

030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 6.jpg
A participant of the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel sends a stone down the ice on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 2.jpg
Members of the Sliding Stones team sweep during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 5.jpg
A member of the Not Your Average Ohioan's team sends a stone down the ice during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 1.jpg
A member of the Fantastic 4 team prepares to release a stone during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 8.jpg
A team sweeps toward the house during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 4.jpg
A member of the Hadiaris team, from Duluth, sweeps during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
030123.S.BP.CURLINGROCKS 3.jpg
A team watches an incoming stone during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
