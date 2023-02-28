Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel draws participants from 40 teams to Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Curling Club hosted its Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel for kids on Saturday and Sunday in Bemidji.

The event welcomed in 40 teams, of which 29 were from out of town. The BCC believes the event to be the largest junior curling bonspiel in the nation.

A participant of the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel sends a stone down the ice on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Members of the Sliding Stones team sweep during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A member of the Not Your Average Ohioan's team sends a stone down the ice during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A member of the Fantastic 4 team prepares to release a stone during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A team sweeps toward the house during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A member of the Hadiaris team, from Duluth, sweeps during the Curling Rocks Junior Bonspiel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer