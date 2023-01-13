CURLING: Bemidji's Team Berg takes 1st at U18 Minnesota state playdowns
DULUTH — Bemidji's Team Berg won first place at the U18 Minnesota state playdowns for curling, held in Duluth from Dec 30.-Jan. 1.
They are representing Bemidji and the Bemidji Curling Club at the National Championship in Lafayette, Colo., from Jan. 11-15.
Pictured, from left, are coach Kent Bahr, Gracia Berg, Brooklyn Saiger, Raelynn Trask, Nia Berg and Solveig Berg.
Nia Berg, Carol Chance, Lauren Erickson and Solveig Berg recently won first place at the Frank Podoll U14 Bantamspiel in Fargo, N.D.
