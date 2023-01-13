CURLING: Bemidji's Team Berg takes 1st at U18 Minnesota state playdowns

DULUTH — Bemidji's Team Berg won first place at the U18 Minnesota state playdowns for curling, held in Duluth from Dec 30.-Jan. 1.

They are representing Bemidji and the Bemidji Curling Club at the National Championship in Lafayette, Colo., from Jan. 11-15.

Pictured, from left, are coach Kent Bahr, Gracia Berg, Brooklyn Saiger, Raelynn Trask, Nia Berg and Solveig Berg.

