CURLING: Bemidji girls win first place at Frank Podoll U14 Bantamspiel

Nia Berg, Carol Chance, Lauren Erickson and Solveig Berg recently won first place at the Frank Podoll U14 Bantamspiel in Fargo, N.D.

011423.S.BP.CURLING 1.jpg
The team of, from left, Nia Berg, Carol Chance, Lauren Erickson and Solveig Berg recently won first place at the Frank Podoll U14 Bantamspiel in Fargo, N.D.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 03:18 PM
FARGO, N.D. — Nia Berg, Carol Chance, Lauren Erickson and Solveig Berg recently won first place at the Frank Podoll U14 Bantamspiel in Fargo, N.D.

By Pioneer Staff Report
