JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s cross country team set personal records across the board on Saturday. Competing at the Central Regional Championship in Joplin, Mo., the Beavers posted new bests with all five runners.

BSU placed 29th as a team in the 35-team megameet. A total of 237 runners took part in the race.

Mary Goodwin had the best finish for Bemidji State, clocking a time of 23:27.51 for 125th overall. Zoey Mills was seconds behind, placing 131st in 23:35.11.

Carol Miller (194th, 25:11.36) and Amanda Hernesman (196th, 25:24.72) finished nearly back-to-back, while Natalie Fultz rounded out the team’s score by taking 221st in 27:12.87.

Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham won the individual title in 20:22.52, while Augustana had three top-five finishers to win the team championship.

The Division II cross country championship will take place on Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Fla. Selections for the championship will be announced Monday, Nov. 8, at NCAA.com.





Team Results (Top 10)

1-Augustana 33; 2-Minnesota Duluth 113; 3-U-Mary 130; 4-Winona State 190; 5-NW Missouri State 221; 6-Nebraska-Kearney 252; 7-Central Missouri 283; 8-Pittsburg State 290; 9-Fort Hays State 306; 10-Rogers State 325; 29-Bemidji State 863.