BEMIDJI -- When Mary Beth Mathews was fresh into the Bemidji High School cross country program, she felt the influence the older girls had on her. Now in those shoes herself, Mathews is embracing that responsibility.

“When I was younger, I always looked up to the older captains,” Mathews said. “(This year) I wanted to be a good influence for the younger girls and build a good program.”

Mathews has exemplified that attitude all season for the Lumberjacks. The senior captain has been inactive all fall due to a stress fracture she suffered in May, but Mathews isn’t letting this time go to waste.

“I still came to practice in a boot every day,” Mathews said. “I went to all the meets and cheered for them because I still was like, ‘I’m still a captain. I still have stuff to do.’”

Now, she’s cheering her teammates all the way to the state meet.

BHS has qualified for state as a team for the first time since 2014. While Mathews won’t be on the course herself, her influence will be present among her teammates who are running.

“It shows the dedication and commitment to her teammates,” Bemidji head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “Even though it’s easy to get down when she can’t compete, she’s always very positive and lifting them up, cheering them on and being there for them on the sidelines. … It’s been a really good influence on the girls, especially the younger girls on the team.”

The Jacks placed second in the Section 8-3A meet on Oct. 28, which allowed them to continue their season beyond sections for the first time in seven years. Although Mathews had figured to be one of the team’s top runners coming into the year, she’s been content to spur on the team from the sidelines as she recovers.

“I was so, so proud and excited when I heard that they made it (to state) because we stayed so positive and motivated the whole season,” Mathews said of her teammates. “I was just ecstatic. It’s amazing because we haven’t gone in so long. The group of girls that’s going absolutely deserves everything.”

The girls won’t be alone, though. A pair of members from the BHS boys team -- Carson Maish and Bryce Kondos -- qualified for state as individuals. They’ll ride down not only to witness the girls run as a team, but to compete for all-state honors themselves.

“They’ve done a really good job throughout the season, working together along with the other boys, pushing each other in practice,” Aylesworth said. “Their goal is to go down to the state meet and compete to the best of their ability. They’re really going to try to hit their season-best times… to see where that puts them among a very competitive field.”

The Class 3A boys race begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, from St. Olaf College in Northfield, while the Class 3A girls race follows at 10:30 a.m.

No matter where Bemidji finishes at state, Aylesworth said the team’s successes all year have been tied to its leadership.

“Our captains are Regan DeWitt, Mary Beth Mathews and Camille McDermott. Those three have done a really nice job of leading the team,” he said. “It comes down to the bond they’ve built as a team and the leadership we’ve got through our captains.”

Running in the family

A number of Lumberjack runners will carry on a family tradition at state. With the addition of this year's delegation, three families will have had three siblings compete at the state meet in recent years.

Regan and Aubrey DeWitt will follow in the footsteps of their older sister Kayla, who was an individual state qualifier in 2017. Regan also ran as an individual in 2018.

Addison Maish and Carson Maish will be running in the girls and boys races, respectively, this fall, while their brother Ethan Maish competed at state in 2018 and 2019.

Newcomer Lauren Berg, who transferred over from the girls soccer team after the conclusion of their season, is also following her brothers to state in cross country. Isaac Berg ran at St. Olaf in 2014, 2015 and 2016, while Riley Berg carried on the tradition in 2017 and 2018.