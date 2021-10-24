WAYNE, Neb. -- Bemidji State women’s cross country senior Ryne Prigge was named the inaugural Outstanding Senior of the Year at the NSIC Championships on Saturday in Wayne, Neb., becoming the first runner to take home the award.

League coaches selected Prigge for the award. She also paced the Beavers with a 51st-place showing (24:06.14) at the conference meet to help BSU to an 11th-place finish in the 16-team event.

“Bemidji State cross country is on an upward trajectory because of the energy and kindness Ryne has dedicated towards our program,” head coach Kevin Kean said.

Freshman Mary Goodwin finished 59th for Bemidji State at 24:21.25, and freshman Zoey Mills placed 64th at 24:34.64. Freshman Carol Miller finished 91st in 25:34.57, and senior Maryse Mbenoun placed 106th in 26:21.92 to round out the team score.

Augustana earned the team championship with five of the top six runners. Winona State freshman Lindsay Cunningham clinched the individual crown with a time of 21:21.42.

BSU will next travel to the NCAA Central Regional at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Joplin, Mo.





Team Results

1-Augustana 20; 2-U-Mary 84; 3-Minnesota Duluth 86; 4-Minnesota State 99; 5-Winona State 104; 6-Sioux Falls 206; 7-Northern State 228; 8-Minot State 257; 9-MSU Moorhead 267; 10-St. Cloud State 287; 11-Bemidji State 304; 12-Wayne State 329; 13-Upper Iowa 374; 14-Southwest MN State 426; 15-Concordia-St. Paul 444; 16-Minnesota Crookston 512.