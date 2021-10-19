BEMIDJI -- With warm sunshine, fall colors and a loaded field of runners, the home stage was set for the Bemidji High School cross country teams on Monday.

BHS lined up alongside 19 other schools for its home invite at Greenwood Golf Course, a befitting preview of what the incoming section meet is bound to feel like for the Lumberjacks.

“It’s the biggest meet we’ve had here in a long time,” Bemidji head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “It’s a big-time meet as far as the number of competitors, the number of teams. … I think the kids overall battled pretty well, and it was a good atmosphere going into sections.”

BHS sophomore Mia Hoffmann clocked the top time in the girls field, winning the race in 19:39.3 and leading the Jacks to a fifth-place finish.

“This whole season, she’s really been building her confidence up,” Aylesworth said. “The more success that she has, and the better that she does in the meets, she builds more belief in herself.”

Aylesworth credited the offseason work that Hoffmann invested, which paid off loud and clear when her home fans cheered her to victory on Monday.

“She’s really, really dedicated,” he said. “She’s still on the younger side, but the work she’s put in and what she’s doing in the offseason, it’s really (led to) what she’s doing right now: having fun and racing fast.”

Bemidji’s Regan DeWitt also landed among the top 10 racers, placing ninth in 20:36.3. Josey LaValley was 17th overall with a 21:15.0 time, while Addison Maish (28th, 21:51.0) and Aubrey DeWitt (37th, 22:27.8) finalized the team’s score.

The BHS boys tallied a second-place total, trailing only Perham in the team standings.

Bryce Kondos and Carson Maish nearly finished side-by-side to pace the Jacks. Kondos took seventh place at 17:37.0, while Maish was eighth at 17:38.1.

Not far behind, Ashton Niemi finished in 17:41.0 to claim 10th place. Brett Kurschner (17th, 18:22.5) and Isaak McDonald (27th, 18:46.4) rounded out the team’s score.

“They know they’ve put in the work during the offseason,” Aylesworth said of both the boys and girls teams. “Some of them had great days today, some maybe weren’t where they wanted to be. But (they know) that they can step up when it matters, when we get to the end of the season.”

And now the finish line is nearing on the calendar. The Section 8-3A meet is up next, set for Oct. 28 in Elk River, and Aylesworth is confident that his teams can give the best a run for their money.

“Our goal is to go to the section meet and compete to the best of our abilities,” he said. “The kids have some high goals that they’ve set for themselves, and we’re really hoping that they can come together as a unit and… achieve what they’ve been hoping to do all year.”

Rest of the pack

The Moorhead girls won Monday’s race with a team score of 62, just edging out Perham’s 66 and Hawley’s 74. Staples-Motley (84) and Bemidji (85) rounded out the top five.

The Perham boys won their side of the meet with a team score of 59. Bemidji followed with 68, while Staples-Motley (79), Moorhead (98) and East Grand Forks (141) filled out the top-five spots. Perham’s Jakob McCleary won medalist honors with a first-place race of 16:44.2.

A number of area runners also competed at the meet.

Among the girls, Riika Tirkonnen of Bagley/Fosston took 12th overall at 20:54.3. Amelia Machlitt’s 27th-place time of 21:44.9 paced Clearbrook-Gonvick, and Cass Lake-Bena’s Natalie Wittner led the Panthers with an 84th-place showing of 27:21.0. None of those schools had enough runners to qualify in the team standings.

For the boys, Jack McQuown guided Clearbrook-Gonvick to 13th as a team with his 15th-place performance of 18:14.0. Palmer Olson led Bagley/Fosston to 16th in the standings with his 52nd-place time of 20:03.8. Cass Lake-Bena’s Thorn Post timed out at 22:25.3, good for 90th overall and tops among the Panthers.





Boys Team Results

1-Perham 59; 2-Bemidji 68; 3-Staples-Motley 79; 4-Moorhead 98; 5-East Grand Forks 141; 6-Hawley 192; 7-Pelican Rapids 203; 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 204; 9-Ada-Borup 271; 10-Frazee 278; 11-Thief River Falls 298; 12-Warroad 306; 13-Clearbrook-Gonvick 346; 14-Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 366; 15-Roseau/Badger-Greenbush/Middle River 370; 16-Bagley/Fosston 430; 17-Red Lake County Central 466.





Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 62; 2-Perham 66; 3-Hawley 74; 4-Staples-Motley 84; 5-Bemidji 85; 6-Thief River Falls 192; 7-Pelican Rapids 214; 8-East Grand Forks 230; 9-Warroad 245; 10-Frazee 259; 11-Roseau/Badger-Greenbush/Middle River 300; 12-Ada-Borup 305.