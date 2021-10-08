PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls cross country teams placed third and fourth, respectively, at the Perham Invitational on Thursday.

The boys got a ninth-place finish out of Bryce Kondos, who crossed the finish line in 16:57.8. Next in line were Ashton Niemi (14th, 17:03.2) and Isaak McDonald (19th, 17:21.45), while Seth Lindgren (25th, 17:31.16) and Brett Kurschner (30th, 17:46.16) rounded out the team score.

The boys finished with 97 points, just behind first-place Perham (70) and second-place Lakeville South (85). Perham’s Jakob McCleary was first individually with a time of 15:51.25, which was 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Mia Hoffman led the BHS girls, placing second overall in 18:38.25. She trailed only Jade Rypkema of Nevis, who crossed the finish line seven seconds ahead of Hoffman.

Elsewhere for the Lumberjacks, Regan DeWitt placed 11th overall in 19:49.11 and Josey LaValley was 16th at 20:00.5. Aubrey DeWitt (55th, 22:07.9) and Addison Maish (56th, 22:09.1) finished back-to-back for the rest of the team’s score.

The Lakeville South girls won the team title with 40 points, while Perham (69) and Moorhead (92) also finished ahead of Bemidji’s 129 team score.

Bemidji will finally be on home turf with its home invitational, starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Greenwood Golf Course.





Boys Team Results

1-Perham 70; 2-Lakeville South 85; 3-Bemidji 97; 4-West Central Area 116; 5-Moorhead 146; 6-Park Rapids 173; 7-Fergus Falls 206; 8-Nevis 254; 9-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 275; 10-Little Falls 283; 11-Bertha-Hewitt 296; 12-Pelican Rapids 318; 13-Otter Tail Central 363; 14-Minnewaska 392; 15-Wadena-Deer Creek 395; 16-Frazee 412; 17-Parkers Prairie 458; 18-New York Mills 584.





Girls Teams Results

1-Lakeville South 40; 2-Perham 69; 3-Moorhead 92; 4-Bemidji 129; 5-Minnewaska 168; 6-Little Falls 198; 7-Park Rapids 225; 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 230; 9-Fergus Falls 237; 10-United North Central 249; 11-West Central Area 268; 12-Otter Tail Central 299; 13-Pelican Rapids 312; 14-New York Mills 390; 15-Frazee 390.