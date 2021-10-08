SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji State women’s cross country team finished fourth of six teams at the Bob Waxlax Invitational on Thursday in Sauk Rapids, as five Beavers set personal records in the 6,000-meter race.

Freshman Mary Goodwin led the Beavers with a 12th-place finish and personal-best time of 23:43.9. Senior Ryne Prigge followed closely behind with a 14th-place finish and 23:48.5 time. Freshman Zoey Mills finished 17th with a PR of 24:23.7.

Freshman Carol Miller finished 30th in 25:59.2, a time nearly two minutes better than her previous PR set two weeks ago at the Roy Griak Invitational. Junior Lily Johnson capped BSU’s top five with a time of 26:26.1 to finish 35th. Non-scoring runners included Amanda Hernesman, who finished 40th with a PR of 26:58.3, Natalie Fultz, who finished 51st with a PR of 28:19.0, and Emma Realing, who finished 55th at 31:51.4.

Minnesota State won the team competition with five scoring runners in the top nine. Winona State freshman Lindsay Cunningham won the individual title at 21:25.7.

Bemidji State next travels to Wayne, Neb., for the NSIC Championships at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.





Team Results

1-Minnesota State 31; 2-Winona State 34; 3-St. Cloud State 85; 4-Bemidji State 95; 5-Concordia-St. Paul 156; 6-Southwest Minnesota State 156.