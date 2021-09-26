MILACA -- Mia Hoffman finished among the best of the best on Saturday, placing fifth overall for the Bemidji High School girls cross country team at the Milaca Mega Meet.

Among all divisions, more than 4,000 runners took part in the meet. Competing in the division with the largest schools, the BHS girls placed 13th of 21 teams, while the Lumberjack boys claimed ninth of 25.

Quite literally, Hoffman didn’t have a second to spare in order to finish among the top five. Her time of 18:55.7 edged that of Stillwater’s Brooke Elert, who placed sixth in 18:56.7.

Elsewhere for Bemidji, Josey LaValley finished in 52nd place at 20:59.5 for the team’s second-best finish. Addison Maish (84th, 21:47.8), Aubrey DeWitt (90th, 21:58.9) and Camille McDermott (138th, 25:02.8) rounded out the team’s showing.

Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins earned medalist honors with a first-place time of 17:47.3, while Prior Lake turned in four top-10 individual finishes for the girls team title.

On the boys side, Carson Maish had the best Bemidji finish by recording a 16:52.7 time for 24th place. Ashton Niemi followed suit in 42nd with a 17:12.5 time, while Bryce Kondos (45th, 17:23.2), Isaak McDonald (62nd, 17:34.4) and Seth Lindgren (69th, 17:42.1) closed the team score.

Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong had the best finish of the day with a 15:39.7 showing, and Roseville edged Hopkins by one point for the boys team title.

The Jacks next off to compete in a Perham invite at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.





Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Roseville 121; 2-Hopkins 122; 3-Mounds View 124; 4-Stillwater 134; 5-White Bear Lake 162; 6-Centennial 227; 7-Andover 231; 8-Eden Prairie 235; 9-Bemidji 236; 10-Anoka 259.





Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Prior Lake 53; 2-Stillwater 133; 3-Duluth East 143; 4-Hopkins 168; 5-Roseville 187; 6-Andover 194; 7-Eden Prairie 195; 8-East Ridge 208; 9-Centennial 239; 10-Minot 289; 13-Bemidji 348.