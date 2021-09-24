FALCON HEIGHTS -- A pair of Bemidji State women’s cross country members finished in the top 50 of the 327-runner leaderboard at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in Falcon Heights.

Freshman Mary Goodwin and senior Ryne Prigge paced the team with respective 46th- and 50th-place showings at the meet. Goodwin had a time of 23:52.3 and Prigge a time of 23:55.7 in the 6,000-meter race.

As a team, the Beavers finished 18th out of 28 recognized teams, including 10th of 13 among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contenders.

The Minnesota Running Club would have placed 16th among the field but was not officially recognized in the team standings.

After BSU’s top two finishers, Zoey Mills placed 119th in 24:53.4, Maryse Mbenoun 230th in 26:54.7 and Lily Johnson 264th in 27:52.0 to close the team’s scores.

Carol Miller (266th, 27:54.6), Amanda Hernesman (267th, 27:54.6) and Natalie Fultz (285th, 28:25.2) rounded out the rest of the team’s performances but didn’t factor into the team’s score.

Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State took top honors at the meet, winning the race in 21:44.9. U-Mary claimed the team title with 64 points, just edging Minnesota Duluth (69) and Minnesota State (96).

Bemidji State finished with 528 points as a team, just behind St. Cloud State’s 526 but ahead of Baker’s 557.

The Beavers return to action at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, with the Waxlax Invitational in Sauk Rapids.