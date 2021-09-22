BAGLEY -- The Bemidji High School cross country teams had strong days on Tuesday at the Bagley Invite, as Mia Hoffman captured the individual girls crown while the boys placed first as a team.

Hoffman had contenders right on her tail, including her own teammate in Regan DeWitt. Hoffman won the race by two seconds with a time of 20:04.2, while DeWitt was third at 20:10.7.

Josey LaValley was right behind, as well, as she placed sixth in 20:38.5 for the team’s third top-10 finish.

Camille McDermott rounded out the team’s performances, placing 62nd overall in 25:17.3, but BHS didn’t have the necessary five runners to qualify for the team standings.

The Lumberjack boys, however, used three of their own top-10 times to climb to the top of the team standings. Ashton Niemi, Carson Maish and Bryce Kondos all finished within one-tenth of a second from each other. Niemi placed seventh in 18:04.7, just a hair in front of the 18:04.8 from Maish and Kondos that tied them for eighth.

Seth Lindgren crossed the finish line in 18:23.6 to take 13th, and moments later, Brett Kurschner closed the team’s score with a 18:29.0 showing that landed him 16th.

Those scores added up to 51 points, well ahead of second-place East Grand Forks’ 83 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s 117.

EGF’s Jonathan Krueger captured the top time of the day by winning the race in 16:54.7, while Park Rapids won the team competition on the girls’ side of things.

The Lumberjacks will next compete in the Milaca Invite on Saturday, Sept. 25.





Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 51; 2-East Grand Forks 83; 3-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 117; 4-Lake Park-Audubon 126; 5-Pelican Rapids 157; 6-Ada-Borup 166; 7-Park Rapids 190; 8-Frazee 203; 9-Thief River Falls 215; 10-Warroad 234; 11-Parkers Prairie 287; 12-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 288; 13-Pine River-Backus 293; 14-Pillager 349; 15-Bagley/Fosston 379.