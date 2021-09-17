LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team captured the crown at the Lucky Lindy Invite on Thursday, running away with a first-place finish in Little Falls.

The Lumberjacks had a team score of 93, well ahead of second- and third-place finishers St. Cloud Cathedral (116) and Minnehaha Academy (120).

Carson Maish led the charge for BHS, placing fifth individually with a time of 17:13.8. Ashton Niemi (17:33.5) and Bryce Kondos (17.39.9) weren’t far behind in 15th and 18th, respectively, while Seth Lindgren (27th, 18:00.9) and Isaak McDonald (32nd, 18:10.1) closed the team’s score.

Jakob McCleary of Perham had a first-place time of 16:28.0, aiding the Yellowjackets in their sixth-place finish as a team.

The BHS girls didn’t race enough athletes to qualify in the team standings. However, Mia Hoffman clocked in at third among all individuals with a 19:32.0 showing. Regan DeWitt was 18th at 20:40.6, and Aubrey DeWitt (81st, 23:49.8) and Camille McDermott (108th, 25:26.8) rounded out the team’s individual performances.

Olivia Goebel of Albany had the top finish among the girls at 18:50.6, while Alexandria won the team title.

Bemidji will stay close to home for its next meet, which is the Bagley Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.





Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 93; 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 116; 3-Minnehaha Academy 120; 4-Monticello 134; 5-Staples-Motley 180; 6-Perham 186; 7-Fergus Falls 203; 8-Pequot Lakes 230; 9-St. Cloud Apollo 260; 10-Alexandria 269; 11-GNK 281; 12-Rocori 300; 13-Little Falls 320; 14-Grand Rapids 336; 15-Becker 343; 16-Foley 391; 17-Albany 395; 18-Sauk Rapids-Rice 489; 19-St. Cloud Tech 496; 20-Detroit Lakes 561; 21-Milaca 608.