ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls cross country teams placed third and fourth, respectively, at the STMA Invite on Monday in St. Michael.

Mia Hoffman headlined the Lumberjack finishers, placing third in the girls field with a time of 20:00.5. On the boys side, Carson Maish also carded a top-10 spot by clocking a seventh-place time of 17:27.1.

As a team, the BHS boys ended with 80 points for the podium finish. Bemidji trailed only Buffalo (43 points) and St. Michael-Albertville (76) while beating out six others in the nine-team field.

After Maish, Ashton Niemi and Bryce Kondos placed 13th and 14th with respective times of 17:55.8 and 17:57.3. Brett Kurschner (21st, 18:20.2) and Seth Lindgren (25th, 18:25.3) closed the boys team score.

Buffalo’s Jared Gregoire and STMA’s Caden Nordberg shared medalist honors, each crossing the finish line at 16:40.2 to tie for first individually.

The Lumberjack girls were a close fourth in the team standings with 97 points. STMA (28 points) ran away with the crown, while Moorhead (83) and Brainerd (95) snuck ahead of BHS in the crowded eight-team field.

Regan DeWitt complemented Hoffman’s time with a 12th-place showing of 21:03.1. Elsewhere, Josie LaValley was 18th at 21:18.3, Addison Maish was 36th at 22:43.2, and Aubrey DeWitt was 41st at 23:37.4 to round out the team score.

St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer beat the rest of the field by nearly two minutes, placing first with a time of 17:50.5.

Bemidji is back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, with the Little Falls Invite.





Boys Team Results

1-Buffalo 43; 2-STMA 76; 3-Bemidji 80; 4-Brainerd 96; 5-Moorhead 106; 6-Sartell-St. Stephen 130; 7-Rogers 203; 8-Elk River 215; 9-Zimmerman 233.





Girls Team Results

1-STMA 28; 2-Moorhead 83; 3-Brainerd 95; 4-Bemidji 97; 5-Zimmerman 135; 6-Rogers 148; 7-Sartell-St. Stephen 151; 8-Buffalo 180.