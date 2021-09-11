MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State women’s cross country team took fourth place out of nine teams in the Dragon Twilight meet Friday, Sept. 10, at the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead.

Senior Ryne Prigge’s 14th-place time of 15:17.6 is the second-best 4,000-meter mark in BSU history behind her own top time in 2019, which was 14.52.8.

Sophomore Mary Goodwin wasn’t far behind, taking 17th with a time of 15:28.7. She and fellow sophomore Zoey Mills, who took 21st with a time of 15:36, posted the fourth- and fifth-best times in BSU history.

Following the top trio of Beavers were Abby Syverson (16:38.4), Maryse Mbenoun (16:58.9), Carol Miller (17:02.1) and Natalie Fultz (18:19.9).

Bemidji State is back on the course for a 6,000-meter race at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, Minn.