BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s cross country team was projected to finish 12th of 16 teams by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was announced Monday.

BSU received 69 points in the poll, trailing Minnesota State Moorhead and St. Cloud State, who tied for 10th with 103 points each. Augustana (220 points), U-Mary (216) and Winona State (183) comprise the top three teams in the poll.

Zoey Mills was named BSU’s Athlete to Watch by the coaches. The freshman from Blackduck competed in indoor and outdoor track and field for the Beavers in 2021 but will make her cross country debut this fall. She finished with the fifth-best 5K time in BSU history (19:05:25) during the track season.

Veteran Ryne Prigge, the Beavers’ program record-holder in the 4K and the 5K, returns as BSU’s most experienced runner.

The Beavers open their 2021 slate of five meets Sept. 10 at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead. Other meets include the Sept. 24 Roy Griak Invitational, the Oct. 8 Waxlax Invitational, the Oct. 23 NSIC Cross Country Championships and the NCAA Central Regional on Nov. 6.





2021 NSIC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Augustana 220; 2-U-Mary 216; 3-Winona State 183; 4-Minnesota State 173; 5-Minnesota Duluth 172; 6-Minot State 158; 7-Concordia-St. Paul 124; 8-Northern State 121; 9-Sioux Falls 120; T10-Minnesota State Moorhead 103; T10-St. Cloud State 103; 12-Bemidji State 69; 13-Wayne State 61; 14-Southwest Minnesota State 42; 15-Upper Iowa 39; 16-Minnesota Crookston 16.