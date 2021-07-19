After missing out on competition in the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Beavers will return to the course this fall with three regular season meets. Head coach Kevin Kean announced the release of the 2021 schedule on Monday.

The year kicks off on Sept. 10 with the Dragon Twilight meet in Moorhead. The Roy Griak Invitational, set for Sept. 24 in Falcon Heights, follows on Sept. 24, and the Bob Waxlax Invitational on Oct. 8 in Sauk Rapids closes the regular season.

The NSIC Cross Country Championships is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Wayne, Neb., while the NCAA Central Regional meet is set for Nov. 6 in Joplin, Mo. The NCAA Championships will be on Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Fla.

Senior Ryne Prigge will headline four letterwinners who are returning from the 2019 season. Prigge owns the program records in the 5,000- and 6,000-meter races. She placed 47th at the 2019 NCAA Central Region Championships, the highest finish for any Beaver at the meet since at least 2002.





BSU cross country 2021 schedule

Sept. 10: Dragon Twilight (at Moorhead)

Sept. 24: Roy Griak Invitational (at Falcon Heights)

Oct. 8: Bob Waxlax Invitational (at Sauk Rapids)

Oct. 23: NSIC Championships (at Wayne, Neb.)

Nov. 6: NCAA Central Region Championships (at Joplin, Mo.)

Nov. 20: NCAA Championships (at Saint Leo, Fla.)