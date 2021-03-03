BEMIDJI -- Just a few years ago, Ethan Maish might not have believed it if someone told him that he’d be running cross country in college.

But once he realized he had a knack for it, he started developing a love for the sport.

“I did it to get in shape for hockey,” the Bemidji High School senior said. “… But once high school started, (I realized) I’m actually good at this. I stuck with it, and I had a whole summer where I would run and get better for the season.”

On Wednesday, Maish made the latest leap in furthering his career by signing his National Letter of Intent to run cross country at U-Mary.

“I first emailed them, I think it was around cross country season,” Maish said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I think we’d be a good fit.’ They texted me back and we had a few calls. They got me out for a visit, and we talked and stuff. They said they were excited to maybe have me. They kept on me and then finally I made my decision. They were super excited to have me.”

Maish will enter into a strong Marauders program, but the one he’s leaving behind is certainly in pretty good shape, as well. The Lumberjacks won five straight section championships from 2012-16, and they added another in 2020 during Maish’s last hurrah. Maish placed eighth at the Section 8AA meet, then 69th at an unofficial Class AA state meet after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the official version.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be able to go compete at state and know you’re leaving a legacy for the younger people,” Maish said. “(Bemidji’s program) is still top-notch, where it was when I entered in. … I think next year and the following years, they can do the same thing.”

Maish plans to major in nursing, and U-Mary’s strong program led him toward his selection, as well. With cross country thrown into the mix, he knew he was landing in the right spot.

“We liked the school,” he said. “I’m going to major in nursing, and they have the No. 1 nursing program in the country supposedly. That’s good to hear. For cross country, program-wise, they’re always a competitive school.”