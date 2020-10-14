BAGLEY -- Runners from Bagley/Fosston and Clearbrook-Gonvick were in action Wednesday at the Section 8A girls cross country meet in Bagley.

For the Flyers, Jenna Manecke clocked a 61st-place time of 23:30.2 and teammate Tessa Manecke followed her in 84th with a time of 24:31.

Julie Lavin posted the top time for the Bears by placing 98th with a time of 25:47.5, while teammate Jennifer Lavin clocked a time of 26:40.2 to take 108th.

Jade Rypkema of Nevis captured the individual section title with her first-place time of 19:15.7.

Perham claimed the team title with 56 points, while Hawley finished runner-up with 69.