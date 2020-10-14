BAGLEY -- The Bagley/Fosston boys cross country team finished ninth at the Section 8A meet held on its home course Tuesday in Bagley.

Flyers senior Boysen Olson led the way with his ninth-place finish individually with his time of 17:58.9, which earned him all-section honors. He would have qualified for the state meet had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

B/F posted 243 points as a team to finish ninth out of 19 teams. Perham took home the title with 50 points, while East Grand Forks was runner-up with 87 points.

Following Olson for the Flyers were Logan Hemberger (46th, 19:28.2), Grant Hemberger (47th, 19:29), Palmer Olson (70th, 20:18.5), Liam Hagen (79th, 20:28), Gavin Halverson (107th, 21:28.5) and Jake Wickham (118th, 22:11.7).

Competing for Clearbrook-Gonvick were John Devries (108th, 21:28.8) and Daniel Rankin (132nd, 25:59.5).

Tyson Mahar of East Grand Forks claimed the individual section title with his first-place time of 16:26.9.

The Section 8A girls cross country meet will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Bagley.

Team Results

1-Perham 50; 2-East Grand Forks 87; 3-Park Rapids 136; 4-Nevis 137; 5-Frazee 159; 6-DGF 164; 7-Roseau 199; 8-Warroad 226; 9-Bagley/Fosston 243; 10-Thief River Falls 252; 11-Hawley

258; 12-Pelican Rapids 287; 13-Lake Park-Audubon 314; 14-Ada-Borup/West 320; 15-Wadena Deer Creek 321; 16-LOW/Indus/RR 495; 17-Red Lake Co. 520; 18-West Marshall Fusion 548; 19-New York Mills 566.