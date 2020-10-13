BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School will host the Section 8AA boys and girls cross country meets this week at Greenwood Golf Course. The boys meet is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, with the girls meet taking place Friday, Oct. 16.

Each meet will be held across four sessions each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. No more than four teams can compete at the same time due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Bemidji boys will run at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the Bemidji girls will race at 5 p.m. Friday.

The boys meet features the following schedule: 11 a.m. session: St. Cloud Tech, Little Falls and Moorhead; 1 p.m. session: Bemidji, Alexandria, St. Cloud Apollo and Sartell-St. Stephen; 3 p.m. session: Monticello, Brainerd, Willmar and Rocori; 5 p.m. session: Becker, Foley, Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls.

The girls meet features the following schedule: 11 a.m. session: Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud Tech and Little Falls; 1 p.m. session: Alexandria, Willmar, Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen; 3 p.m. session: Monticello, Moorhead, Foley and Brainerd; 5 p.m. session: Bemidji, Fergus Falls, Becker and St. Cloud Apollo.