ADA -- Three members of the Bagley/Fosston cross country team earned all-conference honors Friday at the Northwest Minnesota Cross Country Conference meet in Ada.

Boysen Olson, Logan Hemberger and Jenna Manecke each secured all-conference accolades for their finishes at the meet.

The Flyer boys placed fourth as a team with Olson leading the way with his third-place time of 17:27.2, while Hemberger took 11th with a time of 18:27.9. Also in the field for B/F were Liam Hagen (19th, 18:55.1), Palmer Olson (34th, 19:45.1), Gavin Halverson (40th, 20:03.1), Jake Wickham (48th, 21:38.8) and Bentley Ubert (49th, 21:44).

The Flyers totaled 97 points to trail conference champion East Grand Forks (33), as well as Roseau (49) and Warroad (76). Ada-Borup/Norman County (104) finished fifth, Red Lake County (178) sixth and West Marshall Fusion (204) seventh.

Competing individually for Clearbrook-Gonvick were John Devries (44th, 21:01.3) and Daniel Rankin (57th, 24:47).

Tyson Mahar of EGF posted the winning time of 16:03.9 for the boys individual title.

Jenna Manecke posted a 12th-place time of 22:07.6 for the Flyer girls, while Tessa Manecke took 32nd in 24:16.7.

Julie Lavin placed 46th for Clearbrook-Gonvick with a mark of 27:01.1.

East Grand Forks also claimed the girls team title with 31 points, while the Green Wave’s Lydia Floden took first place with her time of 20:11.8.