ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team secured its sixth first-place finish in as many meets this season at the Alexandria Invite on Tuesday.

Nathan Alto picked up his fifth victory of the season individually for the BHS boys with a time of 16:39.53, while Mia Hoffman recorded a fifth-place time of 20:18.08 for the Lumberjack girls, who took third as a team.

Bemidji runners comprised five of the top seven on the leaderboard in the boys race.

Ethan Maish (3rd, 16:39.53) and Nicholas Youso (4th, 17:23.42) joined Alto in the top five with Isaak McDonald (6th, 17:31.79) and Josef Lalli (7th, 17:37.74) trailing behind them. Rounding out the results for BHS were Carson Maish (11th, 17:53.9), Bryce Kondos (12th, 17:58.56) and Brooks Matetich (15th, 18:22.35).

Following Bemidji’s 21 points were host Alexandria (42) in second and Moorhead (67) in third.

Hoffman was one of two Lumberjack girls to crack the top 10, along with Addison Maish (10th, 21:40.65). They were followed by Josey LaValley (13th, 22:04.29), Mary Beth Mathews (18th, 23:18.75), Tristan Wickum (19th, 24:20.04) and Camille McDermott (21st, 26:00.36).

Alexandria swept the top four positions to claim first as a team with 16 points to top Moorhead (56) and Bemidji (63). Aleah Miller posted a time of 19:23.03 to top the field.

Tuesday’s meet brought the regular season to a conclusion for the Lumberjacks, who will compete on home turf at Greenwood Golf Course in the Section 8AA meets. The boys meet is set for Oct. 15, with the girls race taking place Oct. 16.