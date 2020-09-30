ST. CLOUD -- Nathan Alto and Nicholas Youso led the charge for the Bemidji High School cross country team Tuesday at the St. Cloud Tech Invite. The BHS duo finished first and second individually to help the Lumberjack boys to a first-place showing at Boulder Ridge Golf Course.

Mia Hoffman paced the Bemidji girls to a second-place team finish by taking fourth individually.

Alto’s time of 16:20.4 let him top the podium for the fourth time in five meets this season. He finished second in the one meet he didn’t win.

Youso also found himself on the podium again with his runner-up time of 16:51.43.

All eight BHS boys finished in the top 11 en route to the win, rounded out by Ethan Maish (5th, 17:09.93), Josef Lalli (6th, 17:23.58), Carson Maish (7th, 17:29.28), Isaak McDonald (8th, 17:40.41), Brooks Matetich (9th, 17:43.67) and Bryce Kondos (11th, 18:21.43).

The Lumberjack boys recorded 21 points to top Willmar (46) and St. Cloud Tech (70).

Hoffman’s fourth-place time of 20:23.47 was among three top-10 marks for the Bemidji girls. Addison Maish placed seventh (21:15.88) and Josey LaValley took 10th (21:54.76).

Also competing for the Jacks were Tristan Wickum (15th, 23:29.45), Mary Beth Mathews (16th, 23:39.22) and Camille McDermott (20th, 25:21.71).

Willmar brought home the girls team title with 17 points, ahead of Bemidji (48) and St. Cloud Tech (71). Willmar’s Lauren Eilers took first with a time of 19:53.71.

The Lumberjacks have one regular-season meet remaining. They’ll travel to Alexandria for a triangular against the Cardinals and Moorhead.

Bemidji will then host the Section 8AA meets at Greenwood Golf Course on Oct. 15 for the boys race and Oct. 16 for the girls race.