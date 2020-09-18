ALEXANDRIA -- A trio of Bemidji High School boys cross-country runners swept the podium at the Alexandria Invite on Thursday to help the Lumberjacks nab the meet title.

Nathan Alto, Nick Youso and Ethan Maish crossed the finish line in that order to secure the top spots in the boys 5K. Alto (16:21.11) claimed medalist honors for the second time this season. Youso (16:50.09) has finished in the top three at all three meets this year, and Maish (16:53.67) has three top-four finishes.

Josef Lalli (9th, 17:30.98) and Isaak McDonald (10th, 17:31.12) cracked the top 10 and rounded out the team’s scorers. Also competing for BHS were Brooks Matetich (12th, 17:51.65), Carson Maish (13th, 17:55.1), Bryce Kondos (14th, 17:59.3) and Paul Louvar (18th, 19:06.82).

The Jacks (25 points) held off Alexandria (45) and Willmar (59) for first overall.

Mia Hoffman (9th, 20:07.9) posted the top time for the Bemidji girls for the third straight meet as the team placed third.

Following Hoffman were Addison Maish (15th, 21:17.26), Josey LaValley (18th, 22:18.09), Tristan Wickum (20th, 24:22.42) and Grace Carleton (21st, 24:55.16) to round out the team score. Camille McDermott (22nd, 25:58.04) also competed.

Alexandria (24 points) earned the team title over Willmar (37) and Bemidji (78). Aleah Miller took first individually on her home course in 19:05.42.

The Lumberjacks will next host their final home meet, a triangular against Sauk Rapids-Rice and St. Cloud Apollo at Greenwood Golf Course at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.