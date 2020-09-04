MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School cross country team opened its 2020 season Thursday at the Battle at the Border Triangular in Moorhead.

Nathan Alto captured the individual title with his first-place finish as the Lumberjack boys took the team title. Mia Hoffman finished runner-up individually to help the BHS girls to a second-place result.

The Bemidji boys totaled 21 points to prevail over Moorhead’s 41 and Rocori’s 73.

Alto clocked a time of 16:43.2 in the 5K race to top the field, finishing three seconds ahead of Moorhead’s Evan Myran.

Five Lumberjacks packed the top seven as Alto was joined at the front of the pack by teammates Nicholas Youso (3rd, 17:03.6), Ethan Maish (4th, 17:31.5), Isaak McDonald (6th, 17:54.7) and Bryce Kondos (7th, 18:04.2) to comprise the team’s scorers. Carson Maish (10th, 18:11.2), Brooks Matetich (12th, 18:27.7) and Josef Lalli (13th, 18:38.6) rounded out the results for the Jacks.

The BHS girls totaled 47 points, sandwiching them between first-place Rocori’s 24 points and Moorhead’s 57.

Hoffman paced the Lumberjacks with her second-place time of 20:24.2, trailing only Rocori’s Ava Larsen (20:18.5).

Two Bemidji runners joined Hoffman in the top 10: Regan DeWitt (4th, 20:52.8) and Addison Maish (9th, 22:02.9). Rounding out the team’s scorers were Josey LaValley (13th, 22:54.4) and Tristan Wickum (20th, 25:29.2), with Camille McDermott (21st, 27:02.0) following close behind.

The Jacks will host their first meet of the season Sept. 11 when Brainerd and Moorhead visit Greenwood Golf Course at 4 p.m.