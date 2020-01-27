NEW ORLEANS -- Bemidji State cross country sophomore Ryne Prigge has been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team.

Prigge, an Ely native, is a nursing major and qualified for the first time by owning a GPA of at least 3.25 and finishing among the top 30 percent at the NCAA Central Region Championship.

Prigge led the Beavers in all five meets this season, including a 47th-place finish at the regional meet through a personal-best 22:48.81 mark in the 6,000-meter run.

BSU was named as an all-academic team selection, as well, the third consecutive season with the distinction under head coach Kevin Kean. Bemidji State had a 3.73 team GPA in the fall semester, its highest among the past three seasons on the list.

Overall, 13 of 16 women’s cross country teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference received all-academic honors.