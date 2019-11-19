BEMIDJI -- The road from Bemidji to Grand Forks, N.D., is about a 115-mile journey. Gage Mostad has logged that number and then some.

Mostad ran 500 miles over the summer in 2018, then another 575 in the summer of 2019. That work has helped lead the Bemidji High School senior to signing his National Letter of Intent to the Division I North Dakota cross country team on Tuesday.

“It’s really exciting, knowing all the time I’ve put in throughout my high school career came to a peak,” Mostad said. “I made my decision finally, and I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Mostad led the Lumberjacks all fall, and he helped BHS to a 10th-place finish at the Class AA state meet on Nov. 2 with a season-best time of 16:05.4. He finished 21st overall to cap his high school career, one that included a fifth-place finish at state in 2016.

“My freshman year, I was on the team that went to state, and we got fifth place, which is one of the highest spots we’ve placed in our school’s history,” he said. “At that point, I was just a freshman. … We were just the younger kids, trying to build to where the older kids were at. Hopefully we’ll (leave an impression) like that.”

UND finished fourth out of eight teams in the 2019 Summit League Cross Country Championship. Next fall, when he trades his Lumberjack blue for Fighting Hawk green, Mostad hopes to elevate the program even further.

“That program is kind of up-and-coming,” Mostad said. “They’ve got new coaches, a lot of good recruits. I just want to hopefully be on their top seven, make my way up throughout the season, do some damage.”

Christine Engel heads both the men’s and women’s programs at UND, a position she assumed in May 2019. She is assisted by Cale Wallace, who joined on in August 2019. Mostad was sold on North Dakota once he had a look into the program.

“They started talking to me about running around probably early this fall,” he said. “I went and visited there about two months ago, and it was really cool. They have super nice indoor track facilities. It’s just really nice. And they’ve got good coaches.”