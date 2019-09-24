WAYNE, Neb. -- Two Bemidji State freshmen posted personal bests as the Beaver cross country team competed at the 2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship in Wayne, Neb., on Saturday. Mckenzie Evans and Lily Johnson each set PRs to finish among BSU’s top four runners.

Bemidji State recorded a 13th-place finish out of 16 teams with an average time of 25:25.55.

Sophomore Ryne Prigge paced the Beavers in 38th (23:57.02), followed by Kristen Petron in 76th (25:05.48). Evans placed 88th with a personal-record time of 25:32.0, while Johnson took 93rd with a PR time of 25:45.9.

Rounding out the BSU competitors were Ashley Herdering (117th, 26:47.33), Emma Realing (127th, 27:11.33), Allyna Storms (129th, 27:24.87) and Carissa Decko (155th, 41:34.78).

The 2019 NCAA Central Region Championships are up next for Bemidji State on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Joplin, Mo.