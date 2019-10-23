COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team is making a habit out of road trips to the state meet.

The Lumberjacks will have to map out another visit this season thanks to a second-place finish in Thursday’s Section 8AA meet in Cold Spring.

“We had a shot to win the section title, and Willmar got us by seven points. They had a really good day, and it was pretty close in all the positions,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “We just came up a little short of winning the section title, but I’m very proud of (our boys) for getting second, being able to move on and advance to the state meet next week.”

Bemidji’s boys team qualified for state five straight years from 2012-16. After a brief absence in 2017, the Jacks are now back for the second year in a row.

“The boys put in a lot of work in the offseason. They’ve had a really good season of training together, coming together as a unit,” Aylesworth said. “It’s kind of payment for all their dedication and hard work in the offseason.”

BHS finished second among the 16 teams with 57 points. Willmar was first with 50 points to also qualify for state as a team. The top two teams qualify for state, as do the top eight individuals not from the qualifying teams.

Gage Mostad was third overall among all boys finishers. He posted a 16:35.0 finish, which Nicholas Youso backed up with a fifth-place time of 16:39.6. Nathan Alto was ninth in 16:53.1, Ethan Maish was 13th at 17:02.4, and Josef Lalli rounded out the team’s score with a 27th-place time of 17:28.4

Isaak McDonald (17:28.5, 28th) and Seth Lindgren (17:39.9, 41st) also competed for Bemidji.

The Lumberjack girls placed fifth with 166 points, while Alexandria (42) and Willmar (49) reserved the state bids as teams. Regan DeWitt placed 20th overall with a 19:46.6 time, which was 10 seconds and two places shy of qualifying as an individual.

Behind DeWitt, Grace Carlton was 31st on the girls side with a 20:10.7 finish. Josie LaValley placed 33rd in 20:22.1, Addison Maish was 36th in 20:26.2 and Mia Hoffman was 46th in 20:52.9. Also running for BHS were Kayla DeWitt (21:49.3, 62nd) and Mary Beth Matthews (21:53.0, 63rd).

“The girls, if you run the numbers ahead of time… we were projected to get maybe seventh or eighth. And our girls got fifth at this meet,” Aylesworth said. “That’s the best finish we’ve had in a few years. I was very proud of them to be fifth out of those 16 teams.”

Willmar’s Fuad Bashir was the top individual finisher on the boys’ side with a time of 16:24.8. Among the girls, Rocori’s Katelyn Motter placed first at 18:34.2.

The Class AA boys state meet will commence at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Boys Team Results

1-Willmar 50; 2-Bemidji 57; 3-Alexandria 97; 4-St. Cloud Apollo 106; 5-Moorhead 153; 6-Sartell-St. Stephen 174; 7-Brainerd 225; 8-Detroit Lakes 232; 9-Monticello 236; 10-Rocori 286; 11-Becker 300; 12-St. Cloud Tech 334; 13-Little Falls 353; 14-Foley 400; 15-Sauk Rapids-Rice 414; 16-Fergus Falls 438.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 42; 2-Willmar 49; 3-Rocori 56; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 139; 5-Bemidji 166; 6-Becker 178; 7-Monticello 192; 8-Moorhead 195; 9-St. Cloud Tech 295; 10-Brainerd 298; 11-Fergus Falls 299; 12-Little Falls 333; 13-St. Cloud Apollo 372; 14-Foley 401; 15-Detroit Lakes 420; 16-Sauk Rapids-Rice INC.