ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ryne Prigge set a new personal record of 18:59.1 on Saturday, which pioneered the Bemidji State women’s cross country team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Disney Cross Country Classic in Orlando, Fla.

The sophomore placed eighth overall among the 155-runner field, and the Beavers’ 132 points trailed only Youngstown State (15) and Cleveland State (71) among the 16 participating schools.

Prigge wasn’t the only one with a new personal record for BSU, however. Kristen Petron placed 21st overall with a time of 19:43.5, Lily Johnson was 31st at 20:27.2, Emma Realing was 42nd at 20:45.5 and Allyna Storms was 44th at 20:51.4. All were personal bests and contributed to Bemidji State’s team score.

Mckenzie Evans (21:15.0, 51st) and Ashley Herdering (21:42.7, 62nd) also PRed, while Carissa Decko placed 151st with a 33:28.7 mark to round out all Beaver finishers.

Morgan Cole topped the leaderboard with a 18:15.2 time as part of Youngstown State’s top-five sweep for a perfect team score.

BSU will be back on the course at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, for the NSIC Championships in Wayne, Neb.

Team Results

1-Youngstown State 15; 2-Cleveland State 71; 3-Bemidji State 132; 4-Citadel 139; 5-Palm Beach Atlantic 163; 6-Cuyahoga Community College 187; 7-Pasco-Hernando State 211; 8-Daytona State 231; 9-Florida Tech 256; 10-St. Louis College of Pharmacy 264; 11-Texas Lutheran 265; 12-Methodist 291; 13-North Carolina Wesleyan 389; 14-Rollins 391; 15-Florida College 416; 16-Warner 476.