PERHAM -- Gage Mostad led the Bemidji High School cross country team by taking third individually in the boys race at the Perham Invitational on Thursday. The senior clocked a time of 16:07.7 to clinch the podium finish.

The Lumberjack boys finished second as a team with 66 points, trailing only host Perham’s 39 points in the 28-team field.

Regan DeWitt guided the BHS girls to a sixth-place finish out of 19 teams with 169 points. DeWitt finished in the top 10 by taking seventh individually with a time of 18:58.1.

Nathan Alto joined Mostad in the top 10 for the Bemidji boys by taking eighth in a time of 16:33.7. Rounding out the team’s score were Ethan Maish in 14th (16:49.3), Josef Lalli in 20th (16:53.6) and Nicholas Youso in 21st (16:53.8). Also competing for the Jacks were Isaak McDonald (32nd, 17:08.5) and Seth Lindgren (52nd, 17:29.5).

Finishing behind DeWitt for the BHS girls were Josie LaValley in 29th (20:19.4), Mia Hoffman in 40th (20:42.5), Kayla DeWitt in 49th (20:55.0) and Addison Maish in 50th (21:01.7) to comprise the team’s score. Mara Adams (90th, 22:28.9) and Marybeth Matthews (104th, 22:53.3) were also in action for the Jacks.

Brandon O’Hara won the boys individual title for team-champion Perham with a time of 15:55.7. Jade Rypkema of Nevis claimed the girls individual crown with a time of 18:15.9, while Lakeville South captured the girls team title with 83 points.

Cass Lake-Bena placed 28th as a team in the boys race. Jordan Howard led the Panthers in 159th with a time of 20:41.5. He was followed by Gage Dunn (179th, 22:46.8), Nikolia Olson (180th, 22:55.8), Zeno Wittner (186th, 26:05.9) and Logan ZumMallen (187th, 28:00.8).

The Lumberjacks will return to action Oct. 15 when they’re set to host the Bemidji Invitational at Greenwood Golf Course at 4 p.m.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Perham 39; 2-Bemidji 66; 3-Fargo North 88; 4-Moorhead 131; 5-Lakeville South 153; 6-West Fargo Sheyenne 160; 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 246; 8-Detroit Lakes 266; 9-Frazee 275; 10-Pequot Lakes 324.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Lakeville South 83; 2-Perham 90; 3-Fargo North 107; 4-Pequot Lakes 125; 5-Moorhead 152; 6-Bemidji 169; 7-Fargo Shanley 198; 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 231; 9-Fergus Falls 284; 10-Little Falls 291.