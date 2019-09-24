FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Bemidji High School cross country teams were in Falcon Heights on Saturday to take part in the Roy Griak Invitational, where the boys finished 12th and the girls 43rd in the 50-team showcase.

Gage Mostad paced all Lumberjack runners, finishing 17th in the boys meet with a time of 16:28.5.

Nicholas Youso (17:04.6) and Nathan Alto (17:06.1) respectively placed 65th and 69th, while Josef Lalli (17:40.3, 155th) and Isaak McDonald (17:43.4, 163rd) rounded out the team score. Ethan Maish (17:59.1, 204th) and Seth Lindgren (18:09.4, 234rd) also finished inside the top half of a field 570 runners strong.

On the girls side, Regan DeWitt placed 124th with a 20:34.6 mark. Elsewhere for BHS, Josie LaValley was 215th at 21:28.1, Mia Hoffman was 248th at 21:45.4, Grace Carlton was 249th at 21:45.5 and Kayla DeWitt was 287th at 22:16.3.

Mara Adams (24:15.5, 371st) and Camille McDermott (24:50.0, 379th) also took part in the race but didn’t factor into the team score.

Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park timed out at 15:46.3 for medalist honors on the boys side, and Cherry Creek’s Riley Stewart was the fastest of the bunch in the girls’ race thanks to her 17:29.3 finish.

White Bear Lake won the boys meet with 304 points, and the Cherry Creek girls were first with 75 points. The Bemidji boys had 469 points, and the girls had 1,123.

The Jacks will return to action at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, for the Perham Invitational.

Boys Results (Top 10)

1-White Bear Lake 304; 2-Edina 338; 3-Frontier Academy 341; 4-Dowling Catholic 377; 5-Cherry Creek 387; 6-Madison West 391; 7-Middleton 396; 8-St. Paul Highland Park 397; 9-Nease 416; 10-Rosemount 458; 12-Bemidji 469.

Girls Results (Top 10)

1-Cherry Creek 75; 2-Naperville North 165; 3-Stillwater 186; 4-Edina 188; 5-Wayzata 237; 6-Batavia 246; 7-Lincoln 252; 8-Farmington 298; 9-St. Paul Highland Park 323; 10-St. Michael-Albertive 354; 43-Bemidji 1,123.