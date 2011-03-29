FALCON HEIGHTS -- Ryne Prigge led the Bemidji State cross country team to a 20th-place finish overall at the Roy Griak Invitational in Falcon Heights on Saturday.

Prigge was one of eight Beavers to complete the 6,000-meter race, placing a team-best 60th individually with a time of 24:03.1. Kristen Petron followed behind in 132nd (25:08.7), Lily Johnson placed 183rd (25:49.6), Emma Realing took 203rd (26:08.5) and Allyna Storms finished 216th (26:21.6). Mckenzie Evans followed in 221st (26:23.6), while Ashley Herdering took 256th (27:09.1) and Carissa Decko placed 375th (43:02.1).

BSU will compete in their final meet of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Disney Cross Country Classic in Orlando, Fla.