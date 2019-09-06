MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State women’s cross country team posted a sixth-place finish in its first meet of the season Friday night at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead. The Beavers recorded 154 points, 136 behind winner University of Mary at the nine-team meet.

Ryne Prigge clocked the fastest time for the Beavers with a mark of 14:52.8 to take 14th overall. She was followed by Kristen Petron in 24th (15:28.5), Lily Johnson in 47th (16:19.0), Ashley Herdering in 50th (16:26.0) and Emma Realing in 52nd (16:28.2) to comprise the team’s score. Also competing for BSU were Allyna Storms in 54th (16:34.1), Mackenzie Evans in 60th (16:48.8) and Carissa Decko in 91st (25:40.8).

Bemidji State is next scheduled to compete at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational in Falcon Heights on Sept. 28.